Overview

Dr. Khaled Hassan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Hassan works at St Josephs Regional Medical Center in Paterson, NJ with other offices in Cresskill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.