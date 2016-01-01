Dr. Khaled Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khaled Hassan, MD
Overview of Dr. Khaled Hassan, MD
Dr. Khaled Hassan, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from KURSK MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Hassan's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0028Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Khaled Hassan, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- KURSK MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
