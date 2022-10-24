Dr. Khaled Jreisat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jreisat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khaled Jreisat, MD
Overview of Dr. Khaled Jreisat, MD
Dr. Khaled Jreisat, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They completed their fellowship with Bowman Gray
Dr. Jreisat works at
Dr. Jreisat's Office Locations
Mid Atlantic Neurology & Sleep Medicine P.A.34 Office Park Dr Ste 100, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 353-3624
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr. Jriesat for about 4-5 years. I suffer from my migraine and Dr. Jriesat and his staff is awesome. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Khaled Jreisat, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1396843132
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray
- Moses Cone Hospital University Nc
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- University Of Pecs Medical School
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Dr. Jreisat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jreisat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jreisat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jreisat speaks Arabic.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Jreisat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jreisat.
