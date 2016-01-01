Overview of Dr. Khaled Kamel, MD

Dr. Khaled Kamel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Kamel works at Aiken Physicians Alliance Neuroscience in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.