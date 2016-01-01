Dr. Khaled Kamel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khaled Kamel, MD
Overview of Dr. Khaled Kamel, MD
Dr. Khaled Kamel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Dr. Kamel's Office Locations
Aiken Physicians Alliance Neuroscience410 University Pkwy Ste 1520, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 502-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Khaled Kamel, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1720017015
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
