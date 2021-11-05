See All Neurosurgeons in Sherwood, AR
Super Profile

Dr. Khaled Krisht, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (58)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Khaled Krisht, MD

Dr. Khaled Krisht, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sherwood, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.

Dr. Krisht works at CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute in Sherwood, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krisht's Office Locations

    CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute
    6020 Warden Rd Ste 100, Sherwood, AR 72120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Atlantoaxial Fusion Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cyst Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Colloid Cyst Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniocervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Pathway Glioma Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 05, 2021
    I count my blessings for the fact that the neurosurgeon who appeared before a disoriented, confused and helpless version of me in a St. Vincent North hospital ER exam room 3 months ago was Dr. Krisht. He had "good news and bad news." The bad news was an aneurysm they'd found on my brain; the good news was it hadn't ruptured yet. "Yet"…he'd said. If it had then 25% chance I'd be dead right now. An ambulance didn't bring me there for warning symptoms; there aren't any. It was because of an astronomical blood sugar level giving me a new diagnosis of Diabetes 2, sudden episodes of being unable to speak for several minutes, maybe seizures. But at my pre op appt 1 month later he explained the details, location, prognosis, and his recommendations, answering all questions thrown his way. "Tapered, with a blister." Words can't express my gratitude & respect for his courtesy, competence, & intelligence. He miraculously saved my LIFE!!!
    Kimberly Finn — Nov 05, 2021
    Dr. Krisht's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Krisht

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Khaled Krisht, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1689822314
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Utah Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • U A M S Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
    • CHI St. Vincent North

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khaled Krisht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krisht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krisht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krisht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krisht works at CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute in Sherwood, AR. View the full address on Dr. Krisht’s profile.

    Dr. Krisht has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krisht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Krisht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krisht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krisht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krisht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

