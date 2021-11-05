Overview of Dr. Khaled Krisht, MD

Dr. Khaled Krisht, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sherwood, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.



Dr. Krisht works at CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute in Sherwood, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.