Overview

Dr. Khaled Zeitoun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Zeitoun works at Amber Weiss Mental Health Counseling P.c. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.