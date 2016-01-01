Dr. Zeitoun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaled Zeitoun, MD
Overview
Dr. Khaled Zeitoun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Locations
Amber Weiss Mental Health Counseling P.c.137 E 36th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (718) 640-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Khaled Zeitoun, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1427000348
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeitoun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeitoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeitoun has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeitoun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeitoun speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeitoun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeitoun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeitoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeitoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.