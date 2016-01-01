Overview of Dr. Khaled Ziada, MD

Dr. Khaled Ziada, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo U and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Ziada works at UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.