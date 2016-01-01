See All Interventional Cardiologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Khaled Ziada, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Khaled Ziada, MD

Dr. Khaled Ziada, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo U and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Ziada works at UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ziada's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UK Healthcare -Heart Failure, Assist Devices & Transplant
    800 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-0295
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Khaled Ziada, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073520128
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Gen Cartio
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Cairo U
    Medical Education

