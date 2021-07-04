Overview of Dr. Khaleel Ashraf, MD

Dr. Khaleel Ashraf, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Coosa Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Ashraf works at Coosa Valley Hematology & Oncology in Sylacauga, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.