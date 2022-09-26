Overview of Dr. Khalid Abbed, MD

Dr. Khalid Abbed, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Abbed works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.