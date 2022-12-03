Overview of Dr. Khalid Abulaban, MD

Dr. Khalid Abulaban, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from Gulf Medical University - UAB (COM).



Dr. Abulaban works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Rheumatology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.