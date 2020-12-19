See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Red Bank, NJ
Dr. Khalid Ahmad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Khalid Ahmad, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Khalid Ahmad, MD

Dr. Khalid Ahmad, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Ahmad works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Faculty in Red Bank, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Infectious Disease Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Albert Slezinger, MD
Dr. Albert Slezinger, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    RMC Infectious Disease-RMC
    1 Riverview 2 Plz West, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4882
  2. 2
    Riverview Medical Center
    1 Riverview Plz Fl 2, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4883
  3. 3
    RMC Infectious Disease-RMC
    1 Riverview 2 Plz # West, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 530-2421

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?

    Dec 19, 2020
    Listens to patient and give ample time . Have clinical knowledge
    — Dec 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Khalid Ahmad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Khalid Ahmad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ahmad to family and friends

    Dr. Ahmad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ahmad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Khalid Ahmad, MD.

    About Dr. Khalid Ahmad, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Persian and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023001252
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital|University Hospital Stony Brook
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khalid Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Faculty in Red Bank, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ahmad’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Khalid Ahmad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.