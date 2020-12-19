Dr. Khalid Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Ahmad, MD
Overview of Dr. Khalid Ahmad, MD
Dr. Khalid Ahmad, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations
1
RMC Infectious Disease-RMC1 Riverview 2 Plz West, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 838-4882
2
Riverview Medical Center1 Riverview Plz Fl 2, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 838-4883
3
RMC Infectious Disease-RMC1 Riverview 2 Plz # West, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 530-2421
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to patient and give ample time . Have clinical knowledge
About Dr. Khalid Ahmad, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Persian and Urdu
- 1023001252
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital|University Hospital Stony Brook
- Harlem Hospital Center
- King Edward Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Hindi, Persian and Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.