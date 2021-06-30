Dr. Khalid Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Khalid Ahmed, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bothell, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10634 E Riverside Dr Ste 250, Bothell, WA 98011 Directions (425) 949-7626
-
2
Fairfax Behavioral Health10200 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 821-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He’s fantastic!
About Dr. Khalid Ahmed, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1033254115
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
