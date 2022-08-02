Dr. Khalid Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Alam, MD
Dr. Khalid Alam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Lpg Adult Gastroenterology16410 Healthpark Commons Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6202
Cape Coral Hospital636 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 343-6202
Breast Health Center - the Sanctuary8960 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 343-6202
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Great doctor and staff.
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Alam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alam has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alam speaks Arabic.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.