Overview of Dr. Khalid Amin, MD

Dr. Khalid Amin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Amin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.