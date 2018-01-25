Dr. Ashai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalid Ashai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khalid Ashai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Upper Marlboro, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.
Dr. Ashai works at
Locations
University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center901 Harry S Truman Dr N, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774 Directions (301) 618-2000
Jaswinder S Sidhu MD Rishpal Singh MD & Steven Pollak MD PA7525 Greenway Center Dr Ste 313, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 345-4100
Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center11890 Healing Way, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 345-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Neelam Ashai MD4410 74TH AVE, Hyattsville, MD 20784 Directions (301) 577-9393
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR, Ashai has been treating me for several years, and he is accessible, very personable, and keeps my health and my interests in mind for whatever he is prescribing. He understands what I am telling him, he remembers what I have told him before and I believe he really cares about me as a human being, not just another patient. Great medical knowledge and skills.
About Dr. Khalid Ashai, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1912986035
Education & Certifications
- YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashai works at
Dr. Ashai has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.