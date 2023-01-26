Dr. Khalid Badwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Badwan, MD
Overview of Dr. Khalid Badwan, MD
Dr. Khalid Badwan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL.
Dr. Badwan's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen promptly for a post-op complication, he was very caring, answered questions, and addressed all my concerns. Other offices couldn’t see me for 3 more days, I had already suffered over the weekend following a surgery on a Friday, I couldn’t wait 3 more days and his office understood and fit me in first thing Monday morning.
About Dr. Khalid Badwan, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1912923236
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Dr. Badwan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badwan has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badwan speaks Arabic.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Badwan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badwan.
