Dr. Khalid Chaughtai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaughtai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Chaughtai, MD
Overview of Dr. Khalid Chaughtai, MD
Dr. Khalid Chaughtai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chaughtai's Office Locations
Olumide Osoba, MD493 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 676-2715
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Khalid Chaughtai, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1982610341
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaughtai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaughtai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaughtai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaughtai speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaughtai. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaughtai.
