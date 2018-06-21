Dr. Khalid Chowdhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Chowdhury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Khalid Chowdhury, MD
Dr. Khalid Chowdhury, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with McGill University|University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine
Dr. Chowdhury works at
Dr. Chowdhury's Office Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Center2055 N High St Ste 360, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0936
-
2
Midtown1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3000, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 839-5155
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chowdhury?
On a scale of 0-5 Dr Chowdhury rates a 10+ Sounds to good to be true? It was an amazing experience. He and his staff made a very difficult problem (bone growth on the mandible with 20 years of pain) go away. I needed a doctor who COULD (skill and knowledge) do this, who WOULD do this. He LISTENED to me and EXPLAINED to me what he would need to do in great detail. For me, it was a scary deal, but he actually put me at ease. Its done and I am so relieved and so pain free. Thank you!
About Dr. Khalid Chowdhury, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English, French and Hindi
- 1649225749
Education & Certifications
- McGill University|University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chowdhury has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chowdhury accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowdhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowdhury works at
Dr. Chowdhury speaks French and Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.