Offers telehealth
Dr. Khalid Dar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Westminster Med Sch and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Dar's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Morningside440 W 114Th St, New York, NY 10025 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- Hematology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1962414672
Education & Certifications
- NYU Sch Med MC
- Staten Island University Hospital South
- Westminster Hosp
- Westminster Med Sch
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dar speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dar.
