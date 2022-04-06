Dr. Khalid Eltawil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eltawil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Eltawil, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Khalid Eltawil, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Torrance Memorial Physician Network2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 235, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Another great appt with Dr. Eltawil. He is very kind and thorough. He takes the time to answer any questions and always does all he can to help his patients be as healthy as they can be.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
