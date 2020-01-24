Overview of Dr. Khalid Habo, MD

Dr. Khalid Habo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Dr. Habo works at Pediatric Associates Of Youngstown in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Poland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.