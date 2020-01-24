Dr. Khalid Habo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Habo, MD
Dr. Khalid Habo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Dr Joseph F Zeno Inc8580 South Ave Ste 2, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions
Pediatric Associates of Youngstown4308 Belmont Ave Ste 2, Youngstown, OH 44505 Directions (330) 759-9670
Pediatric Associates of Poland823 Southwestern Run, Poland, OH 44514 Directions (330) 965-7454
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Great Doctor. Listens attentively and answers all questions.
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1801867627
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Kasr-El-Aini University
- Pediatrics
