Overview

Dr. Khalid Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at FRANK S MIYA INC in Hawthorne, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.