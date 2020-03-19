Dr. Khalid Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Khalid Khan, MD
Dr. Khalid Khan, MD is a Phlebologist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Phlebology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
New Mexico Vein Treatment Center141 N Roadrunner Pkwy Ste 137, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (505) 405-0993Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
New Mexico Vein Treatment Center2474 Indian Wells Rd, Alamogordo, NM 88310 Directions (505) 397-6120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
this was a good experience, i appreciate the thorough explanations
About Dr. Khalid Khan, MD
- Phlebology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center|Our Lady Of Mercy Med Center|University Tx Med Branch Hosps|Vet Affairs Med Center Brooklyn|Wyckoff Heights Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan speaks Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.