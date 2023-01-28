Overview of Dr. Khalid Kurtom, MD

Dr. Khalid Kurtom, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.



Dr. Kurtom works at UM Shore Medical Group-Neurosurgery at Easton in Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.