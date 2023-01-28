Dr. Khalid Kurtom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurtom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Kurtom, MD
Overview of Dr. Khalid Kurtom, MD
Dr. Khalid Kurtom, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
Dr. Kurtom works at
Dr. Kurtom's Office Locations
UM Shore Medical Group-Neurosurgery at Easton490 Cadmus Ln Ste 103, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-9117
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center At Easton219 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-6517
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Kurtom for numbness in my arms. I recently had Dr. Kurtom did my carpal tunnel surgery. Even in the short period of time the numbness is pretty well all gone. He has a wonder team as well everyone is very helpful when it comes to patient care. Very happy with all aspects of care given by Dr. Kurtom and his staff. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Khalid Kurtom, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Of Neurological Disorders &amp; Stroke In Washington, Dc
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurtom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurtom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurtom has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurtom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kurtom speaks Arabic.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurtom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurtom.
