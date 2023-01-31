Dr. Khalid Mahmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Mahmood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Khalid Mahmood, MD
Dr. Khalid Mahmood, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Pakistan Sind Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Mahmood works at
Dr. Mahmood's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology - Webster501 W Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 238-5311Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Texas Oncology450 Blossom St Ste E, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3579
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mahmood is so kind and understanding. I feel completely confident in his care.
About Dr. Khalid Mahmood, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Urdu
- 1164464152
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts
- Saint Vincent Hospital - Worcester
- Saint Vincent Hospital - Worcester
- Pakistan Sind Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahmood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahmood works at
Dr. Mahmood has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahmood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahmood speaks Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmood.
