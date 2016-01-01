Dr. Khalid Mahmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Mahmood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Khalid Mahmood, MD
Dr. Khalid Mahmood, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Mahmood works at
Dr. Mahmood's Office Locations
Luzerne Iu368 Tioga Ave, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 718-4669
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
About Dr. Khalid Mahmood, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1265491054
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
