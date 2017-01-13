Dr. Khalid Moussa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moussa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Moussa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khalid Moussa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons Edinburgh and is affiliated with Healthmark Regional Medical Center and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Moussa works at
Locations
North Okaloosa Medical Center151 E Redstone Ave, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 689-8100
Gastroenterology Institute855 Belanger St Ste 205, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 868-7773
Hospital Affiliations
- Healthmark Regional Medical Center
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was the first I had to see a GI, I did not know what to expect. Dr. Moussa was very excellent, he was kind and compassionate. I liked him so well I have recommended him to family and friends.
About Dr. Khalid Moussa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University-Norwalk Hospital
- Yale-Norwalk Hospital
- Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons Edinburgh
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moussa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moussa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moussa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moussa works at
Dr. Moussa has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moussa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Moussa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moussa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moussa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moussa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.