Overview

Dr. Khalid Moussa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons Edinburgh and is affiliated with Healthmark Regional Medical Center and North Okaloosa Medical Center.



Dr. Moussa works at North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview, FL with other offices in Houma, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.