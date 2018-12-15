Dr. Khalid Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Rana, MD
Dr. Khalid Rana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Dr. Rana's Office Locations
Neurology Associates PC19445 Deerfield Ave Ste 310, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 470-8055
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rana saved my life in the ER. He discovered a brain tumor that caused me to have seizures and put me on an antiepileptic. I have had surgery now so I am fine but were it not for his skills and his persistence in figuring out the problem then I would have never been diagnosed.
About Dr. Khalid Rana, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1740260496
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
- Harlem Hospital
- King Edward Medical College
- Neurology
Dr. Rana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rana speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.
