Dr. Khalid Sajjad, DDS
Overview
Dr. Khalid Sajjad, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from University of Detroit Mercy.
Dr. Sajjad works at
Locations
Dental Design of Fort Wayne2828 E State Blvd Ste A, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 482-6689
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sajjad literally makes me want to go to the dentist and have my teeth drilled ?? such an awesome person!
About Dr. Khalid Sajjad, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1295101160
Education & Certifications
- University of Detroit Mercy
Dr. Sajjad works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sajjad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
