Dr. Khalid Sheikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Sheikh works at Health First Cardiovsclr Specs in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Cocoa Beach, FL and Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.