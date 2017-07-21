Overview of Dr. Khalid Shumburo, MD

Dr. Khalid Shumburo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Reston Hospital Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Shumburo works at Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.