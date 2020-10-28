Dr. Khalid Soomro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soomro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalid Soomro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khalid Soomro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Soomro works at
Locations
Columbus Behavioral Services3001 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 494-1460
Hospital Affiliations
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always listens to me and gives me options. Helped me find myself again with the proper medication.
About Dr. Khalid Soomro, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1831242569
Education & Certifications
- 1995 -1996
- Bergen Regional Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soomro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soomro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soomro has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soomro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soomro speaks Hindi and Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Soomro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soomro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soomro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soomro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.