Overview of Dr. Khalid Tabbarah, MD

Dr. Khalid Tabbarah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and AdventHealth DeLand.



Dr. Tabbarah works at NBIMC Beth Prime Care in Newark, NJ with other offices in Deland, FL and Chester, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.