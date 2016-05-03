Overview

Dr. Khalid Zarug, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Alfatech University and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Zarug works at Deaconess Clinic in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.