Overview of Dr. Khalida Sharafi, MD

Dr. Khalida Sharafi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their residency with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital



Dr. Sharafi works at Lifeline Medical Associates LLC in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Succasunna, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.