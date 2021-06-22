Dr. Khalil Abuamr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abuamr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalil Abuamr, MD
Overview
Dr. Khalil Abuamr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.
Dr. Abuamr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cotton O'neil Clinic Endoscopy Center720 SW Lane St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 270-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abuamr?
Dr. Abuamr is extremely professional: he takes time to listen and explain. Always on time, sympathetic, knowledgeable, easy to talk to and relates exceptionally well. Hands-down the most effective and efficient doctor visits I’ve ever had. It’s rare to find a doctor as exceptional as him! I highly recommend becoming his patient! Dr. Abuamr left me in awe!! 11/10
About Dr. Khalil Abuamr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1811203292
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abuamr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abuamr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abuamr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abuamr works at
Dr. Abuamr has seen patients for Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abuamr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abuamr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abuamr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abuamr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abuamr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.