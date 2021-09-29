Overview

Dr. Khalil Alleyne, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norwell, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Alleyne works at Southshore Medical Center in Norwell, MA with other offices in Kingston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.