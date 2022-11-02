See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Campbell, CA
Dr. Khalil Fattahi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Khalil Fattahi, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Khalil Fattahi, MD

Dr. Khalil Fattahi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Campbell, CA. They graduated from National University Of Iran and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Fattahi works at Vein Specialists Medical Clinic in Campbell, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Fattahi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Khalil Fattahi
    2951 Winchester Blvd Ste 100, Campbell, CA 95008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 413-1175

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ambulatory Phlebectomy
Cosmetic Conditions
Endovenous Laser Treatment
Ambulatory Phlebectomy
Cosmetic Conditions
Endovenous Laser Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fattahi?

    Nov 02, 2022
    I've had a great experience with this clinic and Dr.Fattahi thus far. I came for treatment of varicose and spider veins and was impressed during my consultation by the doctor's knowlege and expertise of his treatments. He does all ultrasound diagnosis/intake himself and it's very evident that he's been practicing this exact skill for years. He quoted me for 5 treatments and yet it seems we'll be entirely done in 4. I can't believe how much better my legs look and feel and I'm very pleased with the demeanor of Dr. Fattahi and his staff who are all very kind, welcoming and professional. Considering the cost of other treatments plus down time, possible side effects, etc. I do feel quite happy with the value, outcome, safety and effectiveness of the specific foam treatment he uses. They are willing to educate on why they use the technology they use and the upsides compared to other solutions on the market. Overall quite impressed and pleased! Thank you!
    Lindsay R. — Nov 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Khalil Fattahi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Khalil Fattahi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fattahi to family and friends

    Dr. Fattahi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fattahi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Khalil Fattahi, MD.

    About Dr. Khalil Fattahi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144274721
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Barnabas Health Care System
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Barnabas Health Care System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • National University Of Iran
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khalil Fattahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fattahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fattahi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fattahi accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fattahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fattahi works at Vein Specialists Medical Clinic in Campbell, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fattahi’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fattahi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fattahi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fattahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fattahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Khalil Fattahi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.