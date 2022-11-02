Dr. Khalil Fattahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fattahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalil Fattahi, MD
Overview of Dr. Khalil Fattahi, MD
Dr. Khalil Fattahi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Campbell, CA. They graduated from National University Of Iran and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Fattahi works at
Dr. Fattahi's Office Locations
Khalil Fattahi2951 Winchester Blvd Ste 100, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 413-1175
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've had a great experience with this clinic and Dr.Fattahi thus far. I came for treatment of varicose and spider veins and was impressed during my consultation by the doctor's knowlege and expertise of his treatments. He does all ultrasound diagnosis/intake himself and it's very evident that he's been practicing this exact skill for years. He quoted me for 5 treatments and yet it seems we'll be entirely done in 4. I can't believe how much better my legs look and feel and I'm very pleased with the demeanor of Dr. Fattahi and his staff who are all very kind, welcoming and professional. Considering the cost of other treatments plus down time, possible side effects, etc. I do feel quite happy with the value, outcome, safety and effectiveness of the specific foam treatment he uses. They are willing to educate on why they use the technology they use and the upsides compared to other solutions on the market. Overall quite impressed and pleased! Thank you!
About Dr. Khalil Fattahi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1144274721
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Health Care System
- National University Of Iran
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fattahi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fattahi accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fattahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fattahi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fattahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fattahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fattahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.