Overview of Dr. Khalil Freiji, MD

Dr. Khalil Freiji, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from DAVAO MEDICAL SCHOOL FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Upmc Hanover.



Dr. Freiji works at Westminster Internal Medicine Associates in Westminster, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.