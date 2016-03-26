Dr. Khalil Katato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalil Katato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Khalil Katato, MD
Dr. Khalil Katato, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Katato's Office Locations
Psicor Stat Lab302 Kensington Ave, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 762-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Katato is an amazing doctor. I feel that he truly cares about his patients and was fantastic about informing me thoroughly on my condition. He answers all my questions and makes me feel like I'm empowered to handle my situation. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Khalil Katato, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katato speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Katato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.