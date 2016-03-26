See All Oncologists in Flint, MI
Dr. Khalil Katato, MD

Medical Oncology
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Khalil Katato, MD

Dr. Khalil Katato, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.

Dr. Katato works at GENESYS HURLEY CANCER INSTITUTE in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Katato's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psicor Stat Lab
    302 Kensington Ave, Flint, MI 48503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 762-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital
  • Mclaren Flint
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 26, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Khalil Katato, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1477518629
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khalil Katato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katato works at GENESYS HURLEY CANCER INSTITUTE in Flint, MI. View the full address on Dr. Katato’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Katato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

