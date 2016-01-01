Overview

Dr. Khalil Korkor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canton, OH. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Korkor works at Gastroenterology Of Canton in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.