Overview

Dr. Khalil Shahin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Shahin works at Lahey Health Primary Care, Beverly in Beverly, MA with other offices in Gloucester, MA and Danvers, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.