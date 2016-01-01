Dr. Khalilah Gates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khalilah Gates, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khalilah Gates, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gates works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Khalilah Gates, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Dutch
- 1891876934
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Gates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gates works at
Dr. Gates speaks Dutch.
Dr. Gates has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
