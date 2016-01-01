Overview

Dr. Khalilah Knight, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Knight works at NYU Langonge Endocrinology Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Graves' Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.