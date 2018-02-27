See All General Surgeons in Covina, CA
Dr. Khan Hameed, MD

General Surgery
2.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Covina, CA
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Khan Hameed, MD

Dr. Khan Hameed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.

Dr. Hameed works at Citrus Psychiatric Medical Clinic in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hameed's Office Locations

    Citrus Psychiatric Medical Clinic
    315 N 3rd Ave Ste 300, Covina, CA 91723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 337-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 27, 2018
    Today my 84 years old Mother-in-Law underwent a 5 hour surgery. We were told last week her only option was hospice, not a single doctor would attempt the surgery. Until a gentleman, with his soft spoken words said “I’ll do it”. Dr. Hameed. Never before have I met a more compassionate surgeon. The time he took to explain, his genteel approach and well disciplined hands gave Mimi a chance at life. Thank you Dr. Hameed, a serious game changer. The world could use a few more like you. ????
    Rosemarie Wheeler in LaCanada ca — Feb 27, 2018
    About Dr. Khan Hameed, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558329623
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khan Hameed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hameed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hameed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hameed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hameed works at Citrus Psychiatric Medical Clinic in Covina, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hameed’s profile.

    Dr. Hameed has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hameed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hameed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hameed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hameed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hameed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

