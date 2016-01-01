Overview

Dr. Khanh Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Khanh B Nguyen MD in Garden Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.