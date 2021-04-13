Dr. Khanh Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khanh Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Khanh Nguyen, MD
Dr. Khanh Nguyen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Humble, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Khanh Nguyen18648 McKay Dr Ste 200, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 317-4311
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
I was assigned Dr. Nguyen when I was hospitalized with serious, debilitating headaches. He worked with me for over a year before we finally discovered the root cause which was a fairly rare problem. He's been my neurologist now for over 10 years and he's helped me through several serious issues including a serious back problem requiring surgery. I am very pleased with him and highly recommend him for anyone needing his services.
About Dr. Khanh Nguyen, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1629043500
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Galveston
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.