Dr. Khanh Pham, MD
Dr. Khanh Pham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bartow, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.
Watson Clinic Llp Bartow2250 Osprey Blvd Ste 100, Bartow, FL 33830 Directions (863) 533-7151
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7000Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
- Adventhealth Sebring
My blood sugar went from an A1c of 18 to a range between 6-7 under her care.
About Dr. Khanh Pham, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1316905979
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
- University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
