Overview

Dr. Khanh Pham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bartow, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.



Dr. Pham works at Watson Clinic LLP Bartow in Bartow, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.