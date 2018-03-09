Dr. Khanh Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khanh Pham, MD
Overview of Dr. Khanh Pham, MD
Dr. Khanh Pham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
Washington Urology and Urogynecology Associates, PLLC1135 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 569-7270
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
An amazing Doctor and wonderful nurses( I hope I remember their names to write them down) Dr. Pham with two professional nurses performed a robotic surgery for me for double kidney stons. He did an amazing job, and I am very happy and enjoying my life. Thank you Dr. Pham for your time and expertise. Thank you nice nurses. Me and my family love you. God Bless Dr. Pham and his partners.????
About Dr. Khanh Pham, MD
- Urology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1538331665
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Urology
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pham speaks Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
