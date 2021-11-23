Dr. Khanum Saleha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khanum Saleha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Khanum Saleha, MD
Dr. Khanum Saleha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frisco, TX. They completed their fellowship with American Board Of Integrative Medicine (Aboim)
Dr. Saleha works at
Dr. Saleha's Office Locations
-
1
Healing Care Pediatrics - Lebanon Road12530 Lebanon Rd Ste 203, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 200-7862Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saleha?
She is always so understanding and gentle & most definitely sweet! I love this doctor I couldn’t ask for a better one.
About Dr. Khanum Saleha, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu
- 1366650053
Education & Certifications
- American Board Of Integrative Medicine (Aboim)
- William Beaumont
- Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleha works at
Dr. Saleha speaks Hindi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.